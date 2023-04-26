Boil water advisory issued in Scio Township

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A boil water advisory is in effect for the municipal water system in Scio Township, officials said Tuesday.

It's a precaution because of possible bacterial contamination after a loss of pressure, which the township said lasted about seven minutes.

Pressure has since been restored and testing is underway.

Residents should bring all water to a boil and then let it boil for one minute before cooling it for use. The township said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Test results are expected Wednesday afternoon. The advisory does not apply to private wells.