Book Tower’s $300M+ historic renovation in Detroit nears completion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock is getting closer to the completion of the Book Tower’s $300 million+ historic renovation.

According to Bedrock, the Detroit property’s 500,000 square feet and 38 floors have been transformed into 229 residential units, ROOST Apartment Hotel accommodations and 52,000 square feet of retail spaces. There will also be dining options.

The project has spanned seven years.

The Book Tower is expected to be reborn this spring as pre-leasing will begin in April.

“Eight years ago, I said that Book Tower would be the most game changing and exciting redevelopment project in Detroit,” said Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, in a statement. “Today, we are thrilled as we prepare to re-open one of the most iconic, and interesting buildings in the entire city. Detroiters have always recognized the importance and historic significance of Book Tower, and we are ready to honor that sentiment as we put into service and deliver the meticulously restored property back to the community.”

Bedrock shares that the residences at Book Tower are set to include:

• The Terrace Club: an indoor/outdoor lounge with sweeping city views, the spacious terrace features a fireplace, a kitchenette and comfortable seating on floor 14.

• The Rotunda: a marble arched atrium that greets guests with seating and an airy lobby bar beneath the breathtaking skylight.

• The Study: a 3,000 square feet co-working space for residents and hotel guests, with views of Washington Boulevard and The Rotunda.

• Fitness Center: a 24/7 private exercise facility for residents and hotel guests, complete with state-of-the-art equipment.

• An entertaining suite for hosting events such as private dinner parties.

• 300-space parking garage, attached and covered for convenience.

Bedrock says a portion of the units are reserved as affordable housing.

For more information, click here.