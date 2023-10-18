Book Tower's rooftop bar Kamper's officially opens

(WXYZ) — The rooftop bar at the renovated and historic Book Tower in Downtown Detroit is officially open. The bar, called Kamper's Rooftop Lounge, opened to the public last weekend.

It's located on the Book Tower's 14th-floor rooftop terrace and is named after the Book Tower's architect, Louis Kamper.

It's one of five restaurants and bars that have or will open inside the Book Tower, including a French restaurant Le Suprême, an all-day cafe and wine bar called Bar Rotunda. Another restaurant, Hiroki-San, will offer izakaya and omakase-style dining on the lower level, and Sakazuka will be a casual sake and sando pub with Japanese drinks.

According to the Kamper's website, the beverage program is inspired by cafes of Barcelona with sangrias, unique gin and tonic offerings and a list of Spanish wines.

They also serve food featuring traditional tapas and pintxos from the Basque region.

The bar is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday right now, and reservations are being taken on their website.

