Border patrol agents discover 580+ pounds of suspected illegal narcotics at Blue Water Bridge

(WXYZ) — Border patrol agents discovered almost nearly 600 pounds of suspected illegal narcotics at an inspection point at the Blue Water Bridge in Ontario.

According to a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a commercial truck was flagged for a secondary inspection on Jan. 13.

During the inspection, agents reportedly found large garbage bags and spare tires — among the items were 584 pounds of suspected heroin, suspected "pink cocaine" and suspected methamphetamines.

The suspected drugs were seized and a 23-year-old from Quebec is now facing charges, the CBSA says.