Both directions of I-275 closed at I-94 due to freeway flooding
Both directions of I-275 are closed under I-94 in Romulus due to massive freeway flooding. Video from MDOT shows a car submerged in water.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Aug 24, 2023
(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-275 are closed under I-94 in Romulus due to massive freeway flooding. Video from MDOT shows a car submerged in water.
It's one of several roads that are closed this morning due to flooding and car crashes.
Other closures include:
- Southbound I-75 at Eureka
- Harvey St. between Ann Arbor Trail and Penniman in Plymouth
