(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-75 will close this weekend in Southwest Detroit for the demolition of a bridge as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project.

According to Bridging North America, the highway will close between Springwells and Clark St. to demolish the Junction St. road bridge.

Crews will also set new girders on I-75 as part of the project for the new international bridge crossing.

Starting on Friday, July 8, I-75 will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then, the closure will go into place at 9 a.m. and last until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

The closures that will be in place are:



Both directions of I-75 between Springwells and Clark

The Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.

All lanes of the Ambassador Bridge on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.

All lanes of the Springwells Street on-ramp to northbound I-75 will close.

All lanes of the Springwells Street exit-ramp from southbound I-75 will close.

Northbound traffic will exit the highway at Springwells and can continue south on Springwells, east on Fort, north on Clark and rejoin northbound I-75 from there.

Southbound traffic will get off at Clark, continue on the service drive, go south on Clark, west on Fort, north on Springwells and then get back on the highway.

For major traffic along I-75, drivers are asked to use I-275 and I-96.