Michigan State Police say a 10-year-old boy has died after falling off a piece of play equipment in the middle of a lake at Camp Dearborn in Milford.

It happened around 6 p.m. Troopers assigned to Camp Dearborn arrived on scene and found the child unresponsive.

Witnesses said the boy was on a floating play structure in the middle of the lake when he fell off.

Milford fire crews were able to find a pulse and transport the boy to a local hospital where he unfortunately died from his injuries.

Police say it appears this is a tragic accident.