4-year-old boy mauled to death by dog in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young boy was killed after he was attacked by a dog on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Pierson Street near Westfield Avenue.

Police said a 4-year-old boy was mauled by a dog while he was in his backyard playing. At one point, the boy was dragged under a small gab in a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two dogs believed to be pit bulls or mixed with pit bull were taken into custody by Detroit Animal Control. It’s believed that one of the dogs attacked the boy.

They're working to learn which dog attacked the boy.

"The tragedy is with the family and all we can do for everybody, for everybody who is looking at this is to support the family in this process," Detroit Police Department Cmdr. Arnold Williams told reporters at the scene. "So we're trying to do everything that we can just to help everybody through this. The loss of a child who hasn't really started their life is just something huge that nobody can really even fathom."

An adult was at home with the child, according to police. An adult who lives at the home told police the dogs belong to a neighbor, but investigators are working to learn more.

"Anytime that we have an event like this, this reminds everybody if you do have a dog to secure your dog to make sure your dog can't get out. That's the most important thing." Williams said.

Williams said the department provided support for both the family and officers.

"For a mauling like this, the child was in his own backyard pretty much doing what all kids do. So again, our support goes out to the family," Williams said.