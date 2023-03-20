Boyfriend arrested after teacher found dead in Ypsilanti Township apartment

(WXYZ) — The boyfriend of the woman who was found dead in an Ypsilanti Township apartment on March 13 is now facing murder charges, sheriff’s office officials confirm.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Richard Gamez was taken into custody Friday in relation to the murder of 48-year-old Alyson Doulos, a teacher in Jackson Public Schools.

On March 13, the sheriff's office says deputies found her body during a welfare check.

Gamez was arraigned on an open murder charge over the weekend. He was denied bond.

His next court date is set for March 30.