Boyfriend shot & killed by girlfriend at Inkster apartment complex

One man is dead after being shot and killed by his girlfriend at an Inkster apartment complex, interim Police Chief Tamika Jenkins confirmed to 7 News Detroit.
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead after being shot and killed by his girlfriend at an Inkster apartment complex, interim Police Chief Tamika Jenkins confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

The shooting happened early Monday morning at The Flats on Colgate and John Daly. We're told that there was some sort of argument before the shooting, and that the boyfriend was shot and died at the hospital.

Police say that the girlfriend has since been detained.

