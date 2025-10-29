Warren police partnership with Turning Point Macomb helps domestic violence victims break free

(WXYZ) — We're taking a closer look at Operation Cycle Break, a new partnership between Warren police and the nonprofit Turning Point Macomb, designed to stop domestic violence before it turns deadly.

Watch Carolyn Clifford's video report:

Partnership with police & Turning Point Macomb helps domestic violence victims

The program began just four months ago, and it's already saving lives.

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799 7233, text "START" to 88788 or chat on their website

Related coverage from 7 News Detroit: Breaking Free, a deep dive into domestic violence

Domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous runs a police officer can make. In Warren alone, there were more than 9,000 calls in the past two years.

Now, the department is hoping the partnership with Turning Point will help turn the numbers around.

"What we found is that it has been effective. We've seen some progress," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said.

Related: Resources for domestic violence victims

Hawkins had Wayne State University researchers dig into the data. They found that four months in, 86% of warrant requests were approved with 340 cases submitted for prosecution.

"Is that new?" I asked Hawkins.

"We usually don't have that many cases that get authorized with domestic violence, and it's because of a variety of reasons," he said. "Sometimes, victims are a little hesitant to prosecute."

Watch below: Breaking Free: Inside one program designed to rehabilitate abusers

Breaking Free: Inside one program designed to rehabilitate abusers

Victims like one mom we spoke to, who didn't want her identity known. She said her ex-husband was verbally abusive, screaming, spitting in her face, and wrapping his arms around her neck until she couldn't breathe.

"He took me into the garage and he grabbed me right here. He threw me into the garage and closed the door and started screaming at me, calling me names and saying I was crazy, I was stupid," she told us.

Operation Cycle Break puts victims first, ensuring survivors feel safe when they call for help while offenders are held accountable.

Watch below: Breaking Free: 3 police chiefs discuss what they're doing to combat domestic violence

Breaking Free: 3 police chiefs discuss what they're doing to combat domestic violence

"I saw my son's face. His fists were balled up. I told my daughter, 'call 911,' and they came immediately. More police came right away and they arrested him and took him to jail," the woman told us.

Hawkins said stronger ties with the courts mean more accountability.

Nearly 70% of homicides and half of the violent crimes in Warren are linked to domestic violence.

Watch below: Breaking Free: Woman who endured years of abuse as child shares story to help others

Breaking Free: Woman who endured years of abuse as child shares story to help others

In the past, victims often felt dismissed or even re-victimized.

"I said, 'do you think that's assault?' Because I didn't really know. And he said, 'yes, that's assault.' I said, 'Could I file a police report?' and he said, 'Yes, you can.' That's where it all started," the woman told us.

In 30 years of policing, Hawkins said he's never seen such a dramatic change in how officers handle domestic violence, a model he hopes spreads beyond Warren.

"What's really changed the game for us, and had a profound impact, is having a true and substantive victim-oriented approach to looking at domestic violence," Hawkins said.

The mother we spoke to told us Warren police made her feel heard and empowered.

"Him affirming my story and not minimizing it like family members had done, making me feel like I was being dramatic, it meant everything," the mother told us.

"We were looking for a comprehensive response to violent crime problems we've seen in Warren," Sgt. Jim Twardesky said. "What we saw was that domestic violence nexus. And so if you're going to address violent crime, you have to go for the root cause."

The 37th District Court and Turning Point are key partners. Turning Point offers a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelters and counseling.

"We have created a very proactive, trauma-informed response to domestic violence. So when an officer goes out now, one of the things they're recognizing is there's trauma and there needs to be a different approach," Turning Point CEO Dr. Sharman Davenport said.

There's also help for those who inflict harm. For the mom we spoke to, Operation Cycle Break was the lifeline she needed to finally break free.

If you need any help, you can call 911 or Turning Point's hotline at 586-463-6990

Below are some statistics from Warren police on the four-month progress of Operation Cycle Break



86% of warrant requests have received authorization

Arrests have been made in 90% of authorized warrant cases

449 Lethality Assessments completed, which helps provide more information to judges during arraignments

72% success rate in victim follow-up within 10 days of the original incident

16 Domestic Violence Court sessions held, in which team assisted in 149 cases where court has lost contact with the victims

149 offenders enrolled in Batterer Intervention Counseling as part of bond conditions

Where Your Voice Matters