Brenda Tracy's identity disclosed to local media by 'outside party,' attorney says

(WXYZ) — An attorney for Brenda Tracy issued a statement Tuesday saying Tracy had “no intention of publicly disclosing her identity” and that an "outside party" had revealed her identity to local media first.

The disclosure of her identity to local media, the attorney says, is what led to the USA Today story that reported Tracy’s sexual harassment allegations against Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker.

In April of 2022, Tracy alleges Tucker made sexual comments about her and then masturbated on the phone without her consent.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Tracy said to USA Today. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Tucker claims it was consensual, calling it an "entirely mutual, private event."

Tucker responded Monday to the sexual harassment allegations against him — calling them “false” — one day after he was suspended without pay.

MSU's athletic director Alan Haller said upon receiving the reports from Tracy on the incident, MSU's Office of Civil Rights immediately reviewed them and commenced a subsequent investigation, per university protocol, using an outside third-party investigator. He also confirmed he was aware of the report in late December.

According to the university, a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 through Oct. 6.

“The university’s formal conclusion of the investigation will occur once the hearing and final decision processes are complete,” Haller said on Sunday.

The full statement from Tracy’s lawyer can be read below: