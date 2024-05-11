Brewery, rage room, bookstore & more among latest round of Motor City Match grant recipients

The City of Detroit's Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) announced 18 local businesses that are getting $890,000 in grants as part of the 26th round of the Motor City Match program.

The grants will go to a variety of businesses, ranging from breweries and coffee shops to bookstores and gift shops.

The 18 locations are spread across 17 Detroit neighborhoods, and on top of the 18 businesses, 11 existing small businesses were given $251,000 to make physical improvements to their existing space, bringing the total investment to $1.1 million.

The program impact was doubled thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“When we started Motor City Match, people had doubts that many entrepreneurs would be interested in opening in Detroit, but the success of the program has shown just the opposite,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “We already have nearly 170 Motor City Match businesses that have opened with dozens more under construction. I am so proud of the 18 entrepreneurs who now will be able to realize their dream in Round 26 and bring more great services and experiences to 17 different neighborhoods in our City.

“Motor City Match grants are a catalyst for turning the entrepreneurial dreams of Detroiters into reality,” DEGC President and CEO Kevin Johnson. added in a release “We eagerly anticipate the positive transformations these grants will have in our neighborhoods.”

“The Motor City Match program isn’t just about economics; it’s an investment in the heart and soul of Detroit. Each small business represents a dream, a legacy, and a beacon of resilience in our community,” Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said. “By nurturing these enterprises, we cultivate local talent, create job, and weave a tapestry of diversity and innovation that defines our city’s spirit. With over $1 million in funding, they are truly changing lives and making dreams come true.”

The program launched in 2015 and has awarded grants to more than 2,019 businesses resulting in 167 new brick-and-mortar businesses in the city.

This year's cash awardees are:

Birdie Mae’s Brunch Bar, LLC – $45,000



Restaurant offering American brunch dishes with Cajun Creole flair

17332 Woodward, Grixdale Farms, District 2

Bryant Park Market LLC – $35,000



Neighborhood grocery market committed to serving the Kercheval community with fresh foods, offering locally sourced produce, meats, dairy and international groceries

14840 Kercheval, Riverbend, District 4

DeYoke LLC dba Kimochi Detroit – $35,000



Reflexology center offering a tranquil retreat with a range of therapy services such as reflexology, shiatsu, massage, and sound therapy

1337 Division, Suite 204, Eastern Market, District 5

Hoodymartz LLC – $20,000



Gift shop offering a variety of custom and crafted gift baskets and bundles for all occasions

11015 Whittier, Outer Drive-Hayes, District 4

Immersive Innovations LLC dba Anvio VR Detroit – $40,000



Provides a live, free-roam virtual reality experience with various scenarios, through cutting-edge technology and innovative gameplay

1030 Randolph, Greektown, District 5

Jessica Blair Beauty LLC dba Jessica Blair Beauty Supply – $25,000



Offers a wide range of beauty products and cosmetics while also fostering opportunities for minority-owned beauty brands in Detroit

18724 Grand River, North Rosedale Park, District 1

Kid-E-College Prep LLC – $75,000



Childcare center serving low to moderate-income families in Detroit and surrounding areas

21350 W Seven Mile, Evergreen Lahser 7/8, District 1

New Millenium Books LLC – $20,000



Retail bookstore offering non-fiction, fiction and fantasy novels while also selling leather goods and gifts

7400 W McNichols, Bagley, District 2

Nya Marshall LLC dba ArtPlay – $80,000



Art Play offers refined dining, artisanal cocktails, event spaces, community programs and rooftop wellness activities for an unparalleled upscale experience

9201 E Jefferson, East Village, District 4

Roots Visual Designs L.L.C. dba Detroit Ink Spot – $50,000



Renowned as Detroit’s premier destination for custom body art, specializes in working on melanated skin, serving the community for 8 years with a mission to become an artistic hub

15925 W McNichols, Crary/St. Marys, District 1

RUNdetroit LLC – $50,000



Founded in 2013, RUNdetroit stands as Detroit’s sole running and walking specialty store, offering expert shoe fittings, a curated selection of athletic gear, and free weekly group runs

1948 Division, Suite 105, Eastern Market, District 5

Side Pull Beer Company LLC – $75,000



A brewery with a community-building mission, aims to offer low-ABV beers in its taproom, fostering conversations over a variety of artisanal brews

3143 Bellevue, Islandview, District 5

Simply Roasted – $50,000



A coffee shop and café serving specialty coffee, sandwiches, and delectable desserts

4240 Cass, Suite 107, Midtown, District 6

Technology Partners Group LLC dba Michigan Tech Partners LLC – $50,000



Dialysis training center aiming to enhance healthcare accessibility and support in Detroit

10018 Roseberry, Wade, District 4

The Damage Zone, LLC – $85,000



Detroit’s first premier rage room, providing alternative therapy for emotionally reactive individuals, addressing crime, blight, and stress through destruction therapy

15785 James Couzens Fwy, Bethune Community, District 2

The Debt Survivor LLC – $50,000



Offers small business training services to empower entrepreneurs and support their growth journey

11145 Morang, Yorkshire Woods, District 4

The Ideal Rental Space, LLC dba The Ideal Rental Kitchen and Space – $50,000



A private event space offering extensive amenities, including a full commercial kitchen

2039 E Seven Mile, Nolan, District 3

Twelve Flavorz LLC – $55,000



A startup breakfast restaurant serving creative breakfast dishes with locally sourced ingredients

17343 E Warren, Cornerstone Village, District 4

Motor City Match Round 26 Restore awardees:

Dexter Cash Wash and Vacuum, LLC – $25,000



12740 Dexter, Dexter-Linwood, District 5

Brix Wine & Charcuterie, LLC – $25,000



1588 Franklin St., Rivertown-Warehouse District, District 5

Dexter Depot LLC – $25,000



10330 Dexter Ave., Dexter-Linwood, District 5

Irby Enterprises Company dba Balance & Flow Yoga Studio, Inc. – $13,000



18728 W Warren Ave., Warrendale, District 7

Grand River Capital Investments, Inc dba Little Mary’s Detroit – $25,000



7741 Grand River, Petoskey-Ostego, District 6

The Plymouth Café, Incorporated dba Fusion Flarer Kitchen & Cocktail – $25,000



16801 Plymouth, Joy Community, District 7

MJ’s North End Ice Cream Parlor LLC – $25,000



8801 Oakland, North End, District 5,

Unique Auto Body Inc. – $25,000



10301 W. 8 Mile Rd, Pembroke

MNSN, Inc dba Liquor Island – $25,000



11731 Chalmers St., Eden Gardens, District 4

Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness Center, Inc dba Welcome Home Yoga Wellness Racing Association – $25,000



6375 W Seven Mile Rd., Bagley, District 2

What’s the Dill – $13,000

