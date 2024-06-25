BRI vs BMI: Why Body Roundness Index may be a better health indicator than Body Mass Index

In the world of health metrics, BMI, or Body Mass Index, has long been the go-to measure for assessing obesity.

But there's a new metric on the horizon: the Body Roundness Index, or BRI that some say is a more precise way to measure obesity and its health impacts.

Long the standard - BMI uses a weight/height ratio to measure obesity.

But that can inaccurately flag someone as obese because BMI doesn't differentiate muscle or fat in the hips and thighs from the more concerning visceral fat. - surrounding our abdominal organs.

Screenshot from WXYZ video Dr. Zeena Al-Rufaie, Pediatrician and Pediatric Obesity Specialist

"So the BMI really isn't giving you a picture of the composition of the body versus the body roundness index can give you a little bit more indication of the shape of the body and the fat distribution on the body, which may correlate better with metabolic risks and mortality as it goes up," said Dr. Zeena Al-Rufaie, a pediatrician and obesity specialist.

Dr. Al-Rufaie says this is where the Body Roundness Index may have the advantage. The BRI focuses on the waist circumference and the height. And it takes weight out of the calculation.

By incorporating waist circumference BRI better accounts for the troubling visceral fat. Which has been linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

BRI is still relatively new and not yet widely adopted in clinical practice, especially in pediatrics.

For now, both BMI and BRI can be useful, but Dr. Al-Rufaie emphasizes that these indices should be part of a broader health assessment rather than standalone diagnostic tools.

But if the BMI you're getting from your healthcare provider doesn’t feel right ask your provider about your body roundness index or your waist circumference to help get a better picture of your overall health.