Brian Fraser remembered a year after the MSU shooting

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — “In his honor, in his memory… speak justice so that these mass shootings just stop,” said Fr. Tom Slowinski, associate pastor of St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms as he reflects on the life Brian Fraser lived.

A life cut short by a mass shooter one year ago.

He describes Fraser as the salt of the earth, a biblical reference to Jesus' words in Matthew, Chapter 5 that reads, “Salt of the earth. Light of the world.”

And since that fateful day, Slowinksi says Fraser's light has not dimmed and neither has his family's.

Slowinski says the Fraser’s have been an inspiration.

“I see people go through adversity and they get mad at God. They blame God. They lose their spirit. And their witness of faith has been of a greater benefit to the parish, than I think most people realize,” Fr. Slowinski said.

Since his tragic passing, a number of activities have taken place in his honor, including the establishment of a memorial scholarship by his fraternity.

“He was very respectful to everyone, always had a smile on his face,” said Tina Forsythe.

Forsythe is the principal of St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School where Brian attended from pre-school through 8th grade. She says he left an example others can follow.

“Just always be kind. That's who Brian was. He was just a kind, a kind person and he was always willing to help out,” Forsyth said.

It's been shared that he helped cheer someone up by giving them a cookie in the MSU Union just prior to the tragedy.

One of three lives cut short that day.

Arielle Anderson, 19, Brian Fraser, 20, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

Father Slowinski says, at best, society has only taken baby steps to remedy gun violence.

“We have a long way to when issues like this that, ya know, snuff out human life are politicized… it's almost impossible to get resolution, let alone a solution,” said Fr. Slowinski.