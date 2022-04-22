Bright light spotted over SE Michigan believed to be Starlink

(WXYZ) — A bright light seen over parts of southeastern Michigan is believed to have been part of Elon Musk's Starlink internet system.

People began reporting the sightings to the 7 Action newsroom around 10:15 p.m. Video of the light shows a bright white line traced across the sky.

Reports of similar bright lights in the sky have been traced to the Starlink system, which uses clusters of satellites to bring broadband internet to areas of the globe out of range of more traditional wired services.

Starlink satellites are launched by Musk's SpaceX company. While the system has not yet been officially rolled out to the general public, it is being used in a number of countries around the world.