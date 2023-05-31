Brighton construction project impacting downtown businesses, local owners say

BRIGHTON, MI (WXYZ) — A construction project promising better access to dozens of downtown businesses in Brighton is so far creating a roadblock for the businesses currently along Main Street.

While the construction project is meant to create better walkability and long-term success for these businesses many say they have lost up to 40% of their sales since the construction started in January. The work is not set to finish until November.

"We're relatively new so we're still just kind of getting ourselves going," Michelle Letendre owner of Ivory Vines said. The construction along Main Street is right in front of Letendre's business.

She and the several other businesses dealing with the construction project now have limited access due to the cut-up road in what should be a hot spot for foot traffic in the heart of downtown.

"Brighton is a very active community. A lot of festivals and events that go on outside has slowed since January when this project started," Letendre said.

The $6.5 million streetscape includes the replacement of old water mains, the narrowing of the road, and the widening of the sidewalk to increase ADA compliance. According to the city, it will mean long-term success for local businesses.

"We really want to bring families down here. Promote walkability and access to our stores. And the more visitors we have down here, the more successful our merchants are," Brighton City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said.

The work is behind a few weeks but is still slated to be finished close to its expected date of November.

The wood fire pizza pros over at Captains on Main have started selling out of their food truck again. They are located just outside the construction zone now, but it will be coming their way in just a few months. They say they already felt the impact of fewer customers.

"It is challenging but like I said, the community and the merchants coming together, you can kinda see at the end of all this how cool it's going to be," Lauren Somers with Captains on Main said.

In the meantime, store owners are working together to support each other with the "Believe in Brighton" initiative where they share info about businesses in this area hoping to keep them all afloat as this work continues.