Brighton issues boil water advisory following water main break

(WXYZ) — The City of Brighton is currently telling residents to boil their water before use until further notice.

The city said Thursday on their website that there was a loss of pressure due to a water main break today that could have resulted in a contamination in the water system.

Right now, the city says they are working to correct the situation.

They note that they anticipate resolving the problem within 48-72 hours.

"This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted," the statement read.

Residents should bring all water to a boil and then let it boil for one minute before cooling it for use. The city said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

