Brighton students raise $103K for cancer patients at Trinity Health Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — High School students in Brighton were able to raise more than $100,000 for cancer patients at Trinity Health Livingston.

The donation is part of Pink Week, a community-wide initiative held annually and led by the Brighton High School Leadership Class. The students were able to raise $103,031.11, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards cancer care services, including transportation to and from appointments, oncology counseling services for patients and their families, and services to help ease cancer's effects on a patients appearance.

That total is the highest in Pink Week history. Through a 14-year partnership with the school and the hospital, Pink Week has raised $528,514.34 for the cancer center.

“Just when I think I couldn’t possibly be more impressed, these young people dig a little deeper, they give a little more of themselves, and they show us all the overwhelming power of a generous spirit,” said John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center Brighton. “To the students that were involved in leading this, and to everyone who helped make this record-setting donation possible, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This contribution will be put to work immediately, and it will help make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.”