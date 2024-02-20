'Bring it back': Toys for Tots storage trailer full of gifts for children stolen in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are looking for a stolen white trailer that contains several boxes of toys collected for the Toys for Tots holiday charity organization.

Due to the lack of security footage, police believe the trailer was taken sometime between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 from the parking lot of Marine Corps League - Detachment 152 on Maple Street in Dearborn.

Toys for Tots organizers say the presents stored in that trailer would’ve went to children in need next winter and hope the thief has a change of heart.

“The trailer is sitting here for the purposes of just transporting stuff and if we need it, to help out with the veterans organizations," Toys for Tots local coordinating officer and former Marine Phillip Smith said. "And if you have the trailer, bring it back. That’s all I can say... bring it back.”

Smith says the last Toys for Tots season was extremely successful. In fact, Toys for Tots distributed nearly 25 million toys, books and other gifts in 2023 to over 10 million children who are economically disadvantaged.

“I’ve seen families. They come in and say thank you with gratitude," Smith said.

Toys for Tots is run through the US Marine Corps Reserve and many veterans volunteer to help bring joy to children during the holidays. The trailer was parked at the Marine community center in Dearborn with approximately eight boxes of presents inside that were temporarily stored there after last season. The presents are worth upwards of $2,000 in total.

The trailer was locked, meaning someone had to break the lock and attach it to their vehicle to get away. Smith just hopes after seeing what was inside, the thieves have a change of heart.

"I don't know whose got that trailer, but I wish they would give it up," Smith said. “It affects the underprivileged children.”

The 1986 Continental 8-foot white enclosed trailer has a license plate number of D908342. The vehicle information number for the trailer is 411530. The trailer is dented in the front and has a silver panel by its tongue. It does not have a side entry door.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to call 313-943-2289. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for the found trailer. You can call anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.