Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 27, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner got emotional quickly.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges, the WNBA star had to take a moment to compose herself after being asked about her resiliency through the ordeal.

Griner's first news conference drew more than 100 people, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, members of the Phoenix Mercury organization and her wife, Cherelle.

Griner was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years but was released in a prisoner swap in December.

