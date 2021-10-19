Broadway in Detroit shows return on Tuesday; proof of vaccination, masks required

(WXYZ) — The curtain is finally rising on Broadway shows in Detroit, and starting Tuesday, "Rent" will open up its 25th year at the Fisher Theatre.

More performances are scheduled through this year and next, but COVID-19 has changed the way you may attend them.

Cindy Melitz came down from Warren to get tickets to "Pretty Woman," which is playing in November. It will be her first show since the pandemic began.

"We got canceled out of 'Beautiful' last year and 'Dear Evan Hansen' and we were really sad," she said.

The Fisher Theatre will reopen its doors for live performances, and they have stepped up safety measures ad COVID-19 case continue to rise.

Those who attend Broadway in Detroit shows need to show:

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (second shot at least 14 days prior)

Vaccination card's name must match name on photo ID

Negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show

Masks required, regardless of vaccination status for all guests and event staff

Marketing Director Scott Myers said it's best for everyone to be safe.

"All of our staff is masked and vaccinated. So we are going to welcome people in and open our doors. This is how we can get open and stay open. And those are our protocols," he said.

Anyone who doesn't follow the strict guidelines will be asked to leave without a chance for a refund.

The theater has also upgraded its HVAC system with MERV-13 filters, increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols, adding sanitizing stations and now have cashless payment options.