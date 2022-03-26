Watch
Brother and sister fatally shot in Eastpointe, police say

A brother and a sister were shot and killed in Eastpointe Friday evening, police said.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 23:09:30-04

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A brother and a sister were shot and killed in Eastpointe Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on Veronica Avenue near Universal Avenue.

Investigators say a 57-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were shot multiple times. The victims were brother and sister.

The suspect took off on foot, police said. There is no other suspect information at this time.

Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear.

7 Action News is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come into our newsroom.

