Brother and sister fatally shot in Eastpointe, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A brother and a sister were shot and killed in Eastpointe Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on Veronica Avenue near Universal Avenue.

Investigators say a 57-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were shot multiple times. The victims were brother and sister.

The suspect took off on foot, police said. There is no other suspect information at this time.

Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear.

