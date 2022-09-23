Brother charged in shooting, killing of decorated Detroit boxer

(WXYZ) — Timothy Lyman, 30, has been charged in the shooting and killing of his brother, decorated Detroit boxer Isiah Jones.

Detroit police say around 6:20 p.m. on September 19, officers arrived at a home in the 9380 block of Stout after a shooting was reported. It was there they found 28-year-old Jones unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, police say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they believe an argument between Lyman and Jones led to the shooting before Lyman reportedly left the scene.

Lyman is facing one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Felony Firearm. He was arraigned on Friday and his probable cause conference is scheduled for October 7 with his preliminary examination scheduled for October 14.