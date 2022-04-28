Brother of imprisoned Paul Whelan says Russia's release of Trevor Reed 'is a win'

(WXYZ) — American Trevor Reed has been released after spending three years in a Russian prison following the U.S. and Russia agreeing to exchange prisoners Wednesday.

Reed, a Marine from Texas, was accused of assaulting a police officer and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He was arrested in 2019.

Meanwhile, metro Detroit’s Paul Whelan remains a prisoner in Russia. Whelan, who is from Novi, is accused by the Russian government of espionage.

The charge is something Whelan, who was detained before Reed, had always denied, claiming when he was arrested in Russia four years ago, he was simply there to attend a friend's wedding.

Whelan’s twin brother David spoke with 7 Action News Wednesday, which was a bittersweet day for their family.

“I think every hostage family is happy when any hostage is released and so, I’m happy Trevor is going home to his family. He obviously has medical issues that need to be taken care of that won’t be taken care of in Russia. So, while we’re disappointed, it’s not a first-in, first-out sort of experience. I think that anyone who gets out is a win.”

