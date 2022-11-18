Browns-Bills game to be held in Detroit; Here's what to know if you want tickets

(WXYZ) — Buffalo Bills fans will be invading Detroit this weekend because the NFL has moved their Sunday home game to Ford Field due to heavy snow.

Buffalo is expected to get up to 6-feet of snow on Sunday but with the Bills playing Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, the team already has a short week. Yahoo! reports that the NFL can't move the game to a Monday or a Tuesday as it has done before because of the short week and the Thursday game.

"We know where we live, we know weather can be a factor. I wasn’t here in 2014 but I’ve heard many stories of that snow event," general manager for the Buffalo Bills Brandon Beane said.

In 2014, the Bills took on the New York Jets at Ford Field after a massive snowstorm brought several feet of snow to Buffalo. The game took place on a Monday night so the Bills could have more time to practice.

This game will still be played on Sunday.

“We did everything in our power to do it but at the end of the day the safety of this community comes first, not the playing of the football game," Bills' Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia said. "And we all made the decision that moving it to Detroit was the best thing to do.”

Players will head to Detroit on Saturday.

As for tickets for Sunday's original game, Raccuia says, "everyone’s tickets will automatically be credited depending on how they were purchased. So if they purchased with the Bills online it will be credited that way, Ticketmaster that way, Season Ticket members directly to their season ticket account."

Tickets for this new game will be sold separately. They’ll go on sale today.

Brandon Beane says season ticket holders will have first dibs starting at 2 p.m.. Tickets for the general public will be available sometime after that and are expected to be cheaper than normal tickets.