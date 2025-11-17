Brownstown Twp. police investigate illegal deer hunting kill near Telegraph Road

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Brownstown Township Police Department said there was an illegal deer kill in the township over the weekend.

According to police, an officer responded to a report of possible gunshots near Telegraph and West roads after a resident called in a concern.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Brownstown Township police investigate illegal deer hunting kill

Police say that resident reported hearing gunshots behind the Brownstown Sports Center, formerly known as the “Ice box." This property is owned by the township, and the public is not allowed in that area.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he located a red truck that he believed was connected to the illegal hunt.

“It’s kind of shocking. I mean, I have kids in the area. I'd hate for somebody to get hit by a stray bullet," said Milton Green, who lives in Brownstown Township.

The officer coordinated with a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and searched the area. They located the hunting site, a spent shell casing, a deer, the suspect and a .270 rifle hidden in the woods.

“Since I’m an educator, I worry about the kids. The kids could have gotten hurt. What if the kids were outside playing? Instead of shooting the deer, you could accidentally shoot a child," said Tangra Collins of Trenton.

"We want to remind all residents and visitors that gun hunting is not permitted anywhere in Brownstown Township except within the designated Pointe Mouillee State Game Area," police said in a statement. "Violations not only put wildlife at risk but can endanger our community. Offenders are subject to criminal charges, seizure of their firearms, deer and loss of hunting licenses."

Police said the DNR is now handling the investigation.

“I think it’s tragic because as a hunter, you have to respect the wildlife, have to respect your surroundings. I mean, (hunting) gets a bad rap when you have all these people doing these things like shooting next to houses or taking bad shots, unethical shots at deer," said Lukas Duvy of Brownstown Township.

Firearm deer season began in Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through the end of the month.