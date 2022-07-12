Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play Little Caesars Arena in March

(WXYZ) — Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are returning to Detroit for a show in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday.

Springsteen will play in Detroit on March 29, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. and fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale ahead of time.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond," Springsteen said in a statement.

It's the first live shows for the band since their tour concluded in 2017.