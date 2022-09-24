Buckingham Palace releases picture of King Charles at work

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been pictured taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace for the first time.

The monarch is seen looking into his official red box which contains documents from the British Government and the Commonwealth.

He is shown in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip, before she became queen. During her own reign, Elizabeth was regularly pictured with her official red box.

The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 11.