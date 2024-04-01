Buddy's Pizza Slice for Life fundraiser returning April 29

Buddy's Pizza is holding its 48th annual Slice for Life Fundraiser to support the Capuchin Soup Kitchen later this month.

As part of the fundraiser, Buddy's Pizza will donate 20% of dine-in and carry-out sales from all restaurants statewide to Capuchin Soup Kitchen. The fundraiser will take place at all of Buddy's 23 locations around the state.

Money raised will help Capuchin Soup Kitchen's community outreach services, helping metro Detroiters with food, clothing, employment services, children's programming and other resources.

Buddy's will also have an online auction of five authentic Buddy's Pizza custom square pans from locations in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. More details on the auction are available at www.buddyspizza.com/sliceforlife.

“Since its founding in 1929, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen has relied heavily on support from the community to fulfill our mission,” said Br. Gary Wegner, executive director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. “With Buddy’s Pizza, we have found an unwavering partner in serving our neighbors. Ask any Detroiter, and they’ll tell you that in this city, neighbors look out for each other. Nothing says ‘Detroit Style’ like the partnership between two historic neighbors: Buddy’s Pizza and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. We couldn’t ask for a better neighbor in Buddy’s Pizza.”

Since it began, Buddy's has donated more than $4 million to support Capuchin Soup Kitchen, and last year, they raised nearly $100,000.

“It is our great pleasure to be able to partner with our customers each year to support Capuchin Soup Kitchen, a stalwart community organization that truly makes a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Chris Tussing, CEO, Buddy’s Pizza. “Helping to provide the dedicated and selfless team at Capuchin Soup Kitchen with the critical funding they need to continue to serve some of our most vulnerable community members is something we’ve done with pride for practically the last half century, and are honored to do again this year.”