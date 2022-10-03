Buddy's Pizza unveils all-corner, 8-square pizza for limited time

Buddy's Pizza is giving corner slice lovers what they want! The original Detroit-style pizza chain announced it is launched an all-corner 8-square pizza.

The chain, which has been around for 76 years, is famous for its square deep-dish pizza with a crispy, cheesy edge on it.

"Buddy's Pizza is Michigan's neighborhood pizzeria, so we always consider our loyal customers when creating new menu items," said Buddy's Pizza Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula. "Our guests have passionately professed their love for the corner slices since the start of Buddy’s. We’re excited to add the All-Corner 8-square to our menu, bringing peace to our pizza lovers and hopefully defusing a few family spats over who gets the corner piece!”

The all-corner 8-square pizza is the same recipe as Buddy's original pizza, but just has eight corner pieces making up the entire dish.

It will cost $22.99 with an additional $2 per topping and is available for a limited time at all Buddy's locations