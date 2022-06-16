Watch
News

Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Joshua Bessex/AP
Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:36:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man who shot to death 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket made his first appearance in federal court on hate crime charges.

The judge on Thursday urged prosecutors to quickly decide whether to pursue the death penalty given the "substantial" cost of those cases.

In a brief proceeding, presiding Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder said that Payton Gendron was eligible to be represented by public defenders based on his financial situation.

Answering a series of questions from the judge, Gendron said he had not worked in a year, had $16 dollars in a bank account, had no car and two shares of Disney stock.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website