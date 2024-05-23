Bumpy Cakes retuning to stores in coming weeks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a brief hiatus, fans of sweets in Metro Detroit will soon be able to enjoy Bumpy Cakes again.

In a statement from Second Nature Brands CEO Vic Mehren, Sanders confirmed that Bumpy Cakes will be returning to store shelves in the coming weeks.

Sanders was forced to halt production of Bumpy Cakes this past Fall, after longtimebakery partner Awrey's closed. While they didn't identify the new partners in the statement, Sanders said that they found partners "who meet our high standards for quality and service and can deliver the same Bumpy Cake taste we all know and love."

In the coming weeks, you will be able to purchase Bumpy Cakes in all the same places you could before: Sanders stores, select Michigan retailers and onlineat SandersCandy.com.

Sanders did not specify exactly when the popular cakes would be available again, but once production has fully re-started, they say customers will be able to purchase the following varieties:

Original chocolate, in traditional, mini and party sizes

Vanilla buttercream

Carrot cake

"Because Bumpy Cakes are an important part of the Sanders business and legacy, we have wanted to return them to the people who love them the most," Mehren said in the statement. "All of us are ready to have them resume their special place in your lives and celebrations and in the culture of Michigan."