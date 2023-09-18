Burying power lines: DTE testing out pilot program in some neighborhoods to help reduce outages

(WXYZ) — DTE is launching a new pilot program to help reduce power outages in some metro Detroit neighborhoods. The utility company said it plans to bury power lines underground in the Davison and Buffalo Charles Neighborhoods.

The company said about 432 customers stand to benefit from the pilot program. Jamal Alnamer, a Hamtramck resident, is one of them.

“I think it will be a good idea," he told 7 Action News.

Alnamer lives on Sparling Street in an area he said is prone to power outages, especially during a storm.

“Maybe like a month ago, it was like a big rain and the power went out," he recalled.

"It takes like 24 hours, and it went back (on) again," Alnamer said.

However, he said DTE recently came to his door and delivered the good news about the program.

DTE said putting the lines underground and away from the detriment of heavy winds and damaged trees is just one way it's working to reduce the frequency of outages.

“I hope it’s going to be soon. It’s not going to take a year to fix it," Alnamer said.

Morgan Elliott Andahazy, DTE's director of Project Management Organization, tells 7 Action News the work is projected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025.

She explained, "So, this area in particular was chosen for two reasons. One, it is an area that unfortunately has experienced poor reliability in the recent past and so we know that we have to make some sort of investment in this neighborhood to improve the reliability for our customers.”

The second reason? Elliott Andahazy said investments on the gas lines were already scheduled to take place. So, to save money, DTE figured it'd be best to bury the power lines while working on the gas lines.

She said it's the first joint venture between the gas and electric departments.

“As we speak, we’re actually investigating what areas we’re going to go to next year," Elliott Andahazy said.

She explained, “We do have a plan in the next 5 years to spend about $9 billion as we rebuild our infrastructure to help improve the reliability for our customers and a big portion of that strategy that we’re working through right now is going to be undergrounding our lines.”

Elliott Andahazy said the cost of the pilot program is still being figured out. However, she said crews will start burying the power lines in October and will use the knowledge gained to expand to other neighborhoods.