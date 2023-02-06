Businesses compete with punny, vulgar marquee signs ahead of Valentine's Day

WATERFORD — Ahead of Valentine's Day, Waterford businesses are competing with punny, and some may say vulgar, marquee signs.

It all started with the Mexican restaurant, Mexico Lindo, and their "pink tacos."

Note: Photos of the marquee signs are below. Some contain adult sexual innuendos

Owner Elizabeth Quintana told 7 Action News the restaurant wanted to do something different for Valentine's Day so they decided to make pink tacos.

They then wrote about them on their marquee sign on Highland Road.

"Try our warm tasty pink taco this V Day," it said.

WXYZ

The phrasing of it garnered a lot of attention around town from people who are now coming to the restaurant just because of the sign and also from other businesses.

"Century Bowl jumped right on, they saw that and they have somebody there that’s pretty witty as well and they decided to change their marquee to reflect it," General Manager of Mexico Lindo, Randy St. John told 7 Action News.

Below, you'll find a photo of what Century Bowl wrote.

WXYZ

Alexis Conway told 7 Action News, "It's funny!"

Maribeth Knight told us, "I think it's hysterical!"

When we asked Quintana if she's worried about people being offended she said, "My mother who started this business, Isabelle, she says 'Who cares, it’s fun!’ And she’s 87 years old so if she approves, that’s all I care about."

Next, Shark Club joined in on the punny fun.

WXYZ

"I just got in on the fun because Mexico Lindo did it and then Century Bowling and I just thought it was creative and was laughing so I decided to do one for Shark Club," Shark Club Owner Boomer Ulman said.

"I think it’s funny cause everyone has a little joke when you drive by so when you see businesses having competition like that it just makes people laugh," resident Maribeth Knight said.

"It’s nice to see that there is really still a small community that sticks together and just is having fun," Ulman added.

Club Royale Boat Sales, Moby Dick Pet Store, and Don Coffey's Garage have all joined in on the Waterford Sign Wars.

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ

The businesses have most all received one complaint, but tell us the main reaction is almost entirely good-natured laughter.

"I’ve been in Waterford my entire life and it just shows why I want to be a part of Waterford," said Ulman.

Quintana said, "We have to laugh because the times are crazy right now, so let’s all laugh and be happy. And it’s Valentine’s Day! Show some love!"

The "pink tacos" will be available on Valentine's Day only at Mexico Lindo until they sell out.

