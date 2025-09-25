Businesses concerned about lottery, liquor sales as state budget deadline nears

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A looming state government shutdown continues to raise tensions for many in Michigan including businesses who rely on lottery and liquor sales for their survival.

Right now, time is ticking for state leaders to pass a new budget for the governor to sign by Oct. 1.

Inside Park Place Fine Wine & Liquor in Southfield, Dallio Latimer stocked up with lottery tickets he hopes will pay out soon. At the same time, he and shop owners say they’re worried a potential state government shutdown could halt lotto sales and ability to restock liquor.

Danny Dallo told me his business has grown based on quality service and their selection of games and liquor.

“They enjoy the atmosphere, employees. Half the people that come here buy lottery,” Dallo said.

I was there as a shipment of liquor was being delivered, as the store is already attempting to stock up for the holidays.

I reached out to both the Liquor Control Commission and lottery commissioner for comment, but both declined then referred me to the State Budget Office, which also declined to comment.

The owners of Park Place say demand for liquor is so strong for items like Tito’s Vodka that within just a couple weeks may not be on shelves if they can’t restock.

Lawmakers told me they’re working to pass a budget by Oct. 1 and still believe they can avoid a shutdown. Still across our state, a ripple effect weighs heavily on businesses.

“It’s already hard enough as it is. My mom and dad love to play lottery. I play it for them every now and then,” customer Daryl Graham Jr. said.

Customers say state leaders should also consider how much lotto money goes toward funding education.

As of now, issues like roads, school funding and public safety are still being hammered out at the state Capitol.

“Everything is at risk it seems if the government does do a shutdown,” Latimer said.

The State Budget Office has previously said they’re evaluating what government agencies will be deemed essential and what contingency plans look like but so far, no details are being released.

