Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is telling airlines to do a better job of helping stranded travelers or they will face new regulations.

Buttigieg wants airlines to provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight.

He also says they should give out meal vouchers when flights are delayed three hours or longer.

That's if the disruption is caused by something in the airline's control.

Buttigieg wrote to the CEOs of most leading U.S. airlines in letters that the Transportation Department released Friday.

Airline trade groups did not comment immediately.

Buttigieg has been sparring with the airlines since late spring over high numbers of canceled and delayed flights.

The airlines and federal agencies have blamed each other for the flight disruptions.