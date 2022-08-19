Watch Now
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules

FILE - A man sleeps on the terminal floor at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays. The Transportation Department on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of the major U.S. airlines, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers. (AP Photo John Amis, File)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 14:42:43-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is telling airlines to do a better job of helping stranded travelers or they will face new regulations.

Buttigieg wants airlines to provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight.

He also says they should give out meal vouchers when flights are delayed three hours or longer.

That's if the disruption is caused by something in the airline's control.

Buttigieg wrote to the CEOs of most leading U.S. airlines in letters that the Transportation Department released Friday.

Airline trade groups did not comment immediately.

Buttigieg has been sparring with the airlines since late spring over high numbers of canceled and delayed flights.

The airlines and federal agencies have blamed each other for the flight disruptions.

