Buzzing with excitement: Beyoncé fans descending on Detroit for Ford Field show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Last-minute ticket grabbers for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Detroit have been trickling down to Ford Field ahead of Wednesday's concert.

There's no question who Anthony Nail's queen is. But his wife Theresa Nail is eager to see Queen Bey hit the stage.

The couple celebrating 41 years of marriage decided to use their winnings at the casino to see Beyoncé live in action.

"We came to the box office and bought (the tickets), but you have to have your tickets on the phone," Theresa Nail said.

Her husband added that the concert is cashless.

"You got to have a debit card for food and everything," he said.

"And we don't like that. We're seniors," Theresa Nail said, adding that they're "old school."

One woman brought a single ticket to the show, saying she doesn't mind going solo.

"I'm just going to get in with my one ticket and fit in — that's it," she said.

Local businesses said summer concerts downtown have helped them grow.

"Business has been good, fortunately. Any event that takes place downtown is, you know, Corktown's always been kind of a gateway to downtown," McShane's Irish Pub owner Bobby McShane said.

A downpour of business is expected as people want to travel safely and enjoy downtown.

"We have parking right behind Citizen Bank," McShane's head chef Taylor said. "Shuttle starts at 5 o'clock to 12 o'clock at night. The cars are going to be watched, and people who park there get a voucher to actually come back here and use their $10 voucher here."

The Renaissance official merchandise trailer is parked by Gate C, where those attending will need to go if they have floor seats.

Setup and safety measures are already underway. Drivers will not be able to exit at Madison Street off I-375, but the on-ramp will still be open.

The Detroit Tigers are scheduled to play at Comerica Park Wednesday evening, and inclement weather is expect, so people are being advised to plan accordingly and arrive early.

