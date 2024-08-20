Cøllect beer bar reopens in Detroit's East Village

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Cøllect beer bar reopened over the weekend in a new mixed-use space in Detroit's East Village neighborhood.

The bar is now part of a space at 9301 Kercheval inside the building owned by the Library Street Collective.

Cøllect is owned by Kyle and Lea Hunt and opened in 2018 along Gratiot Ave. in Eastern Market with a second-floor space and rooftop. Their lease at that space ended in June, according to Eater Detroit.

The new location in East Village includes a large patio and indoor area with plenty of natural light. They have seven beers on tap – plus Gatorate Frost.

They also have a cooler filled with unique beer from around the country and plent of non-alcoholic options. They are also serving hot dogs.

The Hunts also own Two Birds, Huddle Soft Serve in Downtown Detroit, and Easy Peasy, which opened in June.

Cøllect is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.