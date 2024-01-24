Cadillac unveils refreshed CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing for 20th anniversary of V-series

Cadillac unveiled a refreshed and more advanced 2025 CT5-V and CT5-5 Blackwing as the automaker celebrates the 20th anniversary of the V-Series.

According to the automaker, the vehicles have an updated exterior appearance, a revised front fascia and new interior features.

For the CT5-V, there is a new front-end performance design with a wider, lower appearance; a redesigned grille and front fascia; three new colors; walk-up and walk-away lighting and more.

On the CT5-V Blackwing, there is a redesigned grill, a front fascia with aero-ground effects and front fenders, a performance front end and much more.

"Cadillac sedans continue to drive positive brand momentum, year-over-year," said John Roth, vice president, global Cadillac. "Last year, our sedans experienced their best sales since 2018 and CT5 is Cadillac's best-selling vehicle, globally. As V-Series celebrates a record year, the importance of this option for those customers who value performance and power cannot be overstated."

The cars also have a 33-inch touchscreen display, and an available in-vehicle Performance Data Recorder that was created with input from GM engineers and designers who love racing.

That recorder includes a lap analyzer tool, speed tips tool, an automatic summary before a track outing that shows the vehicle's configuration, a live data screen and more.

The CT5-V comes with a 3.0TT 360-horsepower, 405 lb-ft torque with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Blackwing comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft torque with either 6-speed manual or 10-speed auto transmission.

The cars will make their debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and the Blackwing will serve as the official safety car at the Rolex 24.