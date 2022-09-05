Watch Now
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Fast-food workers drive though a McDonald's restaurant demanding a $15 hourly minimum wage in East Los Angeles, Friday, March 12, 2021. California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022, leaving Gov. Gavin Newsom with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills including a bill to give a half-million fast food workers more power, protections and wages. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 13:42:04-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections.

Signed on Labor Day, the nation-leading bill creates a Fast Food Council with worker and employer representatives that can set minimum wage, hour and working conditions for fast food employees.

Restaurant owners opposed the measure, warning it would drive up consumer costs.

Newsom says the law gives fast food workers "a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards."

