Watch Now
News

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

Severe Weather California
Jeff Chiu/AP
A bicyclist rides near mud and debris on a closed road near Fort Point in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Severe Weather California
APTOPIX Severe Weather California
California Storms
California Storms
California Storms
California Storms
Severe Weather California
Severe Weather California
Severe Weather California
Severe Weather California
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 13:32:02-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state.

Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.

In the state capital, more than 276,000 customers were without electricity after gusts topping 60 mph knocked down power lines.

A major highway in the eastern Sierra was closed because of whiteout conditions.

The storms won't be enough to officially end California's ongoing drought, but they have helped.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website