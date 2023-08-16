Calling all dog lovers! Local program to offer free dog food, tips to keep pets healthy, safe

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control has partnered with two metro Detroit public libraries for new program to support local pet owners to help eradicate overpopulation at local animal shelters.

The new educational series called Pet Ownership 101 will offer free, hour-long sessions to provide tips and resources for pet parents including spay and neuter services, microchipping, and veterinary care.

“We’re trying to reach as many people as possible about these free events so more Detroiters can take advantage of the resources and tips out there to care for their pets,” said Dana Eldred, Executive Director of Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control. “At Pet Ownership 101 events, people can talk with a veterinarian and animal behavior experts to learn about resources for free or reduced-cost services like spay and neuter and microchipping. It’s a win for you, your pet, and the city.”

Beginning August 21, the Pet Ownership 101 series will run through December 20.

The program, Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control’s (FoDACC) says is key to the organization’s commitment to saving animals' lives.

Through Pet Ownership 101, FoDACC says it will provide "equal access to companion animals for those of all socio-economic levels, and raising the level of care for animals living in the city of Detroit. The organization works hand in hand with Detroit Animal Care and Control to help the homeless animals at the shelter and proactively keep animals out of our shelter in the first place."

Each session will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with local experts, including the veterinarian from Animal Clinic East in Detroit, the shelter manager from Detroit Animal Care and Control, and a trainer from K9 Turbo Dog Training in Ferndale.

Upon the completion of each session, each person will receive a bag of free dog food.

The Pet Ownership 101 series will be held at the Lincoln Detroit Public Library and the Edison Detroit Public Library.

Visit www.friendsofdacc.org/classes to sign up and for days and times.

