Campus Martius to host free event to celebrate 2024 NFL Draft Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — Campus Martius is hosting a free outdoor event to celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft coming to downtown Detroit!

The free event takes place Thursday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m. and will include live entertainment and big NFL names like Roger Goodell and Charles Davis.

Hosting the NFL draft is a big moment for the city’s football fans and the region as a whole because it is putting the Motor City back on the map.

RELATED: Examining what hosting the 2024 NFL Draft will mean for Detroit

“One of the most important parts of our pitch to the NFL was the importance of a community impact,” Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau said.

And that's not just from a money standpoint Beachnau says.

On 7 Upfront Wednesday, Beachnau said the big celebration at Campus Martius will include the special unveiling of an interactive display, photo opportunities with Detroit Lions legends, cheerleaders, drumline, and Roary; Free fan giveaways, tailgate games, and a food truck.

This will be the city's first time hosting an NFL Draft. We beat out Green Day and Washington D.C. to snag the host city title for 2024.

According to the league, the draft is expected to bring in tens of thousands of people to downtown Detroit. It is also poised to bring in millions in economic impact.

“It’s important for our region, especially now as we come back out of the pandemic and the hospitality community desperately needs a major event like this,” Beachnau said.