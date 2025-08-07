Canada border services seizes 197 kilograms of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, Ontario (WXYZ) — 197 kilograms of cocaine were seized at the Blue Water Bridge last month, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

This happened on July 23, with officials saying a commercial truck arriving from the U.S. was referred for a secondary examination at the point of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

During the inspection, border officers found seven bags containing bricks of cocaine. The estimated street value of the narcotics is believed to be $24.6 million.

29-year-old Onhar Kalsi, a resident of Caledon, Ontario, was arrested by CBSA and transferred into the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He was charged with Importation of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

According to the CBSA, from January 1 to July 10 of this year, 1,164 kg of cocaine originating from the United States has been seized, alongside 514 kg from other countries combined.

More narcotics stats can be found at this link.