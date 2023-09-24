Watch Now
News

Canadian autoworkers ratify new labor agreement with Ford

Ford-Canada Labor Pact
Carlos Osorio/AP
A Canadian flag flutters in the wind near a Ford logo on the automaker's headquarters, Oct. 26, 2009 in Dearborn, Mich. Canadian autoworkers ratified a new labor agreement with Ford Motor Co. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 averting a threatened strike and potentially setting a precedent that could play out in the United Auto Workers strike at automaker facilities in the U.S. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ford-Canada Labor Pact
Posted at 4:09 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 16:09:33-04

Canadian autoworkers have ratified a new labor agreement with Ford Motor Co., averting a threatened strike.

The decision on Sunday potentially sets a precedent that could play out in the United Auto Workers' strike at automaker facilities in the U.S.

The Canadian autoworker union Unifor says the new agreement raises base hourly pay for production workers by almost 20% over three years, and by more than 25% for trade workers.

It also gives permanent workers a $10,000 bonus and adds a cost-of-living adjustment, a mechanism that adjusts wages in line with inflation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning