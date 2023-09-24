Canadian autoworkers ratify new labor agreement with Ford

Canadian autoworkers have ratified a new labor agreement with Ford Motor Co., averting a threatened strike.

The decision on Sunday potentially sets a precedent that could play out in the United Auto Workers' strike at automaker facilities in the U.S.

The Canadian autoworker union Unifor says the new agreement raises base hourly pay for production workers by almost 20% over three years, and by more than 25% for trade workers.

It also gives permanent workers a $10,000 bonus and adds a cost-of-living adjustment, a mechanism that adjusts wages in line with inflation.