Canadian navy vessel headed to areas hit hardest by Fiona

In this photo provided by Wreckhouse Press a home fights against high winds caused by post Tropical Storm Fiona in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The home has since been lost at sea. (Rene Roy/Wreckhouse Press via AP)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 26, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Canada's defense minister says 100 soldiers have been deployed to each of three Atlantic provinces hit by former Hurricane Fiona.

A navy vessel also will visit the most devastated area of Newfoundland, where 76 homes have been destroyed or structurally damaged.

Defense Minister Anita Anand says HMCS Margaret Brooke will conduct wellness checks at four hard-hit communities.

Fiona came ashore Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, battering Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Quebec.

Fiona swept homes into the sea in a Newfoundland coastal community and is blamed for at least one death there.

It knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people

