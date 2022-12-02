Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.

The cross-continent tour that runs through Canada and the U.S. was paused during the pandemic and on Thursday, many metro Detroit families waited hours in the cold to welcome it back.

No stops are scheduled in Michigan, but its overnight route travels through multiple downriver communities on its way from Windsor to Illinois.

“It's amazing. Look at all these people that are here," said Danielle Gordon, who brought her young song. "We've been locked down for a very long time, so we all needed this a little bit.”

The city of Romulus hosted their tree lighting Thursday night and set up fire pits and bleachers along the train tracks. They also had plenty of hot chocolate and a visit from Santa Claus, keeping families busy as they await the main event.

“I'm here just to see the train and just to be excited to see the lights and things,” Laqusha Taylor said.

“Here for Santa, tree lighting and the train," Shontinae Stinson said. "The train is the top-tier.”

A decked-out school bus parked outside was brought in by a local nonprofit, the 0312 Foundation. The community packed the bus with food to donate to the Romulus Helping Hand food pantry.

“I always love to help people out and that’s what we’re doing here," 0312 Foundation Founder Nashawn Craig said. "I love seeing people come together for an event like this for the holidays.”

People spent hours waiting in the cold for just a few short minutes of the train passing. Although the train comes and goes quickly, the holiday memories will last a lifetime.

“It's good," Stinson said. "It's nice to build memories with the kids.”