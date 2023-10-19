Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit again in November

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the rails and will pass through metro Detroit once again in 2023.

The train, which runs in Canada and the U.S., does not have any stops in metro Detroit, but will pass through the area on its way from Canada to the U.S.

According to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, the train will be in Windsor at night on Friday, Nov. 24, and then it will be in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 25 meaning it will be in the Downriver area in the evening on Nov. 24.

According to Canadian Pacific, they may have to turn the lights off through the region for safety and security reasons. They also don't provide details on timing or the route as it moves as there are no stops and they are not traveling on CP-owned railroad tracks.

Those who do want to try and see the train are asked to stay off railroad property, which can extend about 50 feet on either side of the track.

You can see the entire schedule here