Canadian police begin removing protestors from Ambassador Bridge blockade

(WXYZ) — Canadian police begin removing protestors on Saturday morning from the Ambassador Bridge blockade, one day after a Canadian judge granted an injunction.

In a tweet, police said they and other partners have "commenced enforcement at and near the ambassador bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time."

After the injunction was granted, protestors had until 7 p.m. Friday to begin leaving, but they did not. Police did not act until Saturday morning.

According to the Associated Press, many protestors began driving away as police approached, but large trucks and about 20 protestors remained blocking traffic and singing Canada's national anthem.

The Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers protesting Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers and other COVID-19-related restrictions, begin protesting and blocking the bridge on Monday. They are also in Ontario's capital, Ottawa.

“The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing. They’re hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses. Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. These blockades must stop,” Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also declared a state of emergency on Friday for 48 hours, which would allow he and his cabinet to impose $100,000 finds for people who continued to block the roads.

